Barry Carpenter
North Augusta, SC—Barry Angelo Carpenter, 61, entered into rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at McCormick Health and Rehabilitation.
His funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Ray Robinson officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at the home of Sandra Crane following the service.
Mr. Carpenter will be remembered as a hard worker having spent 25 years with both Industrial Metal Finishing, Inc. and Antique Cars of Augusta.
Survivors include his sons, Barry Carpenter and David Wright (Mary); his daughters, Sandra Crane and Amanda Carpenter; his brother, Tony Carpenter (Beverly); his sister, Eva Burke and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Steven Thomas Carpenter, Jr., Joseph Carpenter, Frank Delano Carpenter, Samuel Morrell Carpenter and Gordon Carpenter as well as his sister, Nellie Fields.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019