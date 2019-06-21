|
Barry Lee Steinberg, age 66, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia. Funeral services will be held graveside at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery in Augusta with Rabbi David Sirull officiating. Barry was born in Augusta on September 19, 1952. He graduated from Richmond Academy in 1970 and from the University of Georgia in 1973, summa cum laude, where he studied accounting. He was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international business honor society. He worked briefly as a CPA in tax accounting for Arthur Andersen & Co. before returning to the University of Georgia for law school. After completing law school in 1977, he worked as a tax attorney in Tampa, Florida. After retiring from practicing law, he returned to Augusta. He loved to travel, especially to his favorite destination, Martha's Vineyard, MA. Although he never had children, he was always involved and interested in his niece's and nephews' lives. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Maurice Steinberg, and brother, Henry Steinberg. He is survived by his siblings, Stephen (Joan) Steinberg and Lynn (Lewis) Redd. He is also survived by his nephews, Andrew (Ann) Steinberg, Jacob Redd and Jordan Redd; his niece, Hannah Redd; and his great-nephew, Emmitt Steinberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, 935 Johns Road, Augusta, Georgia 30904 or the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019