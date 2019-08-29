|
|
Barry Sylvester Kinsey
Augusta, GA—Barry Sylvester Kinsey, 63, died August 26, 2019. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in N. Augusta, SC. Survivors: son Jason (Chasity) Kinsey; daughter Olivia (Kevin) McKerley; 4 grands, brothers Joseph Cooler and Charles Kinsey; sisters Debbie Kinsey and Sarah K. Johnson. He is preceded in death by his wife Bettye Heil Kinsey, brother Holland Kinsey, Jr., and parents Mr. and Mrs. Holland Kinsey, Sr. Memorial service will be today at 6pm at The Sanctuary of Augusta, 4584 Cox Rd., Evans. GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019