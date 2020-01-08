|
Barry T. Barnes
Augusta , GA—Barry Thomas Barnes, age 59, passed away suddenly at home of natural causes on January 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife: Anne Moxley Barnes and daughter: Elizabeth Jordan Barnes of Savannah, GA. He is preceded in death by his mother: Willine Young Barnes and father: George Thomas Barnes of North Augusta, SC.
Barry was an avid University of Georgia football fan, lover of the beach, sun and beach music. His puppies Charlie and Ginger were always by his side. He is survived by his second mother, aunt: Barbara Hundley; his adopted sister: Jane Johnston and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bath Presbyterian Church, 3910 Bath-Edie Rd, Blythe, GA 30805. The family will receive friends Friday, one hour prior to the service at the church
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bath Presbyterian Church, P.O. BOX 976, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 1/9/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020