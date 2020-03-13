|
Barry W. Hemphill
Thomson, GA—Mr. Barry W. Hemphill, 78, husband of Martha Bledsoe Hemphill, entered into rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, in University Hospital / Augusta.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson, GA., with Rev. Mike Suphin and Mr. Tommy Phelps officiating.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Albert Hemphill, Jr. and Gwendolyn Sinquefield Hemphill.
Survivors other than his wife include, three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Elizabeth Bledsoe Walden (Tom), Ann Bledsoe McTier (Tony), and Becky Cobb Hughes (Ken); a brother-in-law and his spouse, John Bledsoe (June); four nieces, Tracy Walden, Stephanie Bledsoe King, Whitney McTier, and Kallie Hughes; a nephew, Nathan Bledsoe; six greatnieces; and special friends, Tommy & Donna Phelps and Paul & Mary Lou Leroy.
Barry was born in Augusta, GA, but resided most of his life in Warren County, before moving to Thomson.
Barry graduated from Warren County High School before attending and graduating from Shorter College, where he earned a degree in Biology. He began his teaching career in Cumming, GA, then moved to Thomson High School where he taught science and was an assistant coach for JV football and varsity boys basketball. In 1968-69, he was region basketball coach of the year. In 1968, he was selected as an assistant coach in the GA High School football All STAR game. After leaving Thomson, he continued his teaching and coaching career at Dorman High School in Spartanburg, SC. There he taught science, was head basketball coach and assistant JV football coach. In 1972, he moved to Briarwood Academy, Warrenton, where he was principal and later Headmaster. There he assisted with coaching and teaching. In 1985 he moved to Brentwood Academy, Sandersville, as Headmaster.
In 1986 he began teaching and coaching at Harlem High School. There he taught Physical Sciences and was assistant football coach and head boys basketball coach. In 1992 Barry became principal at Harlem High School and remained there until his retirement in 2004.
Barry was a former member of the Thomson Kiwanis Club and Harlem Rotary Club, where he served as President. He was a Will Watts and Paul Harris Fellow.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Collins, David Bailey, Jim McMichael, Bill Reese, Nathan Bledsoe, and Chris King.
Friends may call at the residence or at Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Briarwood Academy, 4859 Thomson Hwy, Warrenton, GA 30828
