Beadie D. Towner
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Beadie D. Towner, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Mrs. Towner was a former financial clerk at Fort Gordon, GA. She was a member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church for over 70 years and taught Sunday School and Bible Class for many of those years. Mrs. Towner was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed working in her yard but most of all spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family who loved her deeply.
Family members include her daughter: Brenda Cantelou (Pete); her sons: Charles E. Towner (Susy) and Ed Towner; grandchildren: Teresa Conley, Petey Cantelou and Daniel Towner; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, C. Emory Towner, Sr., three brothers, and five sisters.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Bert Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crawford Avenue Baptist Church, 507 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019