Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
More Obituaries for Beasley Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beasley Oliver Jr.


1963 - 2019
Beasley Oliver Jr. Obituary
Beasley Oliver Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Beasley Oliver Jr., 56, of Augusta, died on December 26, 2019, in University Hospital in Augusta, Ga. He was born Dec. 24, 1963 to Eula Mae Harris and Beasley Oliver Sr. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at B.A. Williams Chapel with Pastor Louis Williams officiating. Survivors include his Children; Jasper Oliver of Jacksonville, Fl.,Brittany (Corey) Burgest of Sylvania, Ga. and Darrell Oliver of Augusta, Ga.,Grandchildren; Michael and Johnathan Oliver, Jada Abraham, Draylen, Traysen,Brycen, Chanen, Burgest, Diashia, Darrell, Donell, and King Oliver, five siblings;Gloria Oliver, Sylvia Oliver Scarborough, Patty Taylor, Charlie Oliver, all of Augusta, Ga., Katie Moore of Greenville Sc., half siblings; Terrence, Jessica,Jermaine, Malcolm, King James Oliver. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Williams Funeral home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/01/2020


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
