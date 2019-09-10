|
|
Mrs. Beatrice G. Stevenson
Jackson, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Beatrice G. Stevenson, 84, who entered into rest September 9, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from First Baptist Church of Jackson. Rev. Al Branson officiating. Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery.
Mrs. Stevenson was a native of North, South Carolina having made Jackson her home for the past 54 years. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Jackson where she was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class and past teacher. Mrs. Stevenson loved her family spending time with them and cooking for them. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Kathleen Gartman; husband, Maxie C. Stevenson, Sr and two sons, Maxie C. Stevenson, Jr. and Ronnie Stevenson.
Survivors include a daughter, Sheila (Jess) Huff; four sisters, Sue (J.C.) Davis, Wilma Elkins, Rose Gardner-Roberts and Nancy (Mike) Black; two brothers, J.C. (Barbara) Gartman and Jimmy (Helen) Gartman and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Sevinsky, David Sevinsky, Richard Shealey, John Jenkins, Clark Johnson and Melvin Weathersbee.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the time of service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson, 400 3rd Street, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of the arrangements. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019