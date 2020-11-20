Minister Beatrice S. Lee
North Augusta, SC—Minister Beatrice Schultz Lee, entered into rest November 19, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 in Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Minister Lee, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She worked in sales with Stanley Products, Avon and Belk Department Stores.
Survivors include her children, Paula Maria (Willie) Allen, Minister Curtis Don (Jessie) Wheeler, James "Ricky" (Jackie) Rivers, Joel Hosea (Tabatha) Wheeler, Debra (George) Williams. and Willie Howard (Cherry) Lee, Jr.; three sisters, Estella Johnson, Anna (Jimmy) Wills and Georgia Mae (Walter) Paige; 27 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 21, 2020