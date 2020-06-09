Belinda Allen Creech
1950 - 2020
Belinda Allen Creech
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Belinda Allen Creech, 69, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Born in Statesboro, GA on September 9, 1950 to Lester M. Allen and Lillie Mae Miller. Belinda graduated from Statesboro High School Class of 1968. After graduation she came to Augusta, GA to work at Kaybee Store on Broad St. This is when she met and married Ben "Benny" Creech on November 28, 1970.
Belinda extols Proverbs 31:10-12 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She shall do him good and not evil all the days of her life.
She retired from Kellogg's which was formerly known as Murray Biscuit Co. where she worked as a Production Operator. She was a long time member of Southern Pines Baptist Church.
Family members include her husband: Ben H. Creech, Jr.; sons: Charlie Creech (Abby) and Chris Creech; stepchildren whom she raised: Jimmy Creech (Bobbie); Sandra C. Foss (Gary); step-granddaughters: Crystal Burton (Philip), Lexie Foss, and Madison Foss; three step-great-grandsons; a brother: Lester M. Allen, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pamela Frost.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Southern Pines Baptist Church, 4289 Southern Pines Dr., Evans, GA 30809 with Pastor G. Michael Cope officiating.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Southern Pines Baptist Church
