|
|
Bella Dinger
Thomson, GA—Bella Daniella Dinger, 12, entered into rest September 26, 2019.
Bella was a lifelong resident of Thomson, Georgia and she was a 7th grade student at Thomson Middle School where she was in the accelerated program. She enjoyed archery, painting artwork, dressing up, and spending time with her family outdoors hiking, swimming and horseback riding. Bella enjoyed playing soccer and basketball and caring for younger children. She was a faithful and devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Tasha Daniel (Justin); father, Danny Lee Dinger; brother, Brayden Lee Dinger all of Thomson; maternal grandmother, Glenda Lee Smith; paternal grandfather, Danny L. Dinger, Sr., paternal grandmother, Sheila K. Bailey; maternal great grandmothers, Joan Smith and Margaret Denker; step grandparents, Jeff and Regina Daniel; uncles, Trent Smith, Terrance Smith, Braxton Ferguson, Chad Aycock, Chris Daniel and Jeff Daniel, Jr.; aunt, Lauri Aycock; great uncle, Ricky Smith and family; and great aunt, Sonia Koch. Bella was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Ronny "Perch" Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Thomson Middle School Gymnasium with Rev. Allen Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Bella Daniella Dinger.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019