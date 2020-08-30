1/1
Belva Horton Howard
1936 - 2020
Mrs. Belva Horton Howard
Augusta, GA—Memorial Services for Mrs. Belva Howard, 84, who entered into rest August 29, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in The Church of the Good Shepherd with Reverend Robert F. Fain officiating. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Howard was born in Durham, NC and was a life-long resident of the Augusta area. She was the daughter of the late Charles Monroe Horton and Bessie Smith Horton. Mrs. Howard was a Registered Nurse and received her nursing degree from the University Hospital Barret School of Nursing. She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, enjoyed playing bridge and achieved the designation of "Life Master."
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Mary) Howard and Alex Howard, both of Augusta, GA; five grandchildren, Daniel Howard, Bailey Howard, Charles Howard, Maggie Howard and Jacob Howard; one sister, Janet Holt, Augusta, GA; two nieces, Cathy (Charlie) Wall, Augusta, GA and Susan (Greg) Ford, Dahlonega, GA; one nephew, Tracy Holt, Augusta, GA; two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904 or to the charity of your choice.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/31/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
