Mrs. Bena E. Miller Tillman, of Bogus Hill, entered into rest March 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Old Macedonia Baptist Church of which the Rev. Limuer Myers pastor and the Rev. James E. Thomas eulogist. the remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in Jeter Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Tillman, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Jeter Baptist Church. She was a licensed beautician.
Survivors include her husband, James H. Tillman; three sons, Leon Tillman, Marcellus (Suffyah) Tillman and Rodney (Natonia) Tillman; three sisters, Susie Hammond, Georgia (James) Cooks and Grace Hillary; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
