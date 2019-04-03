Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Bena Tillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bena E. Tillman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bena E. Tillman Obituary
Mrs. Bena E. Miller Tillman, of Bogus Hill, entered into rest March 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Old Macedonia Baptist Church of which the Rev. Limuer Myers pastor and the Rev. James E. Thomas eulogist. the remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in Jeter Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Tillman, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Jeter Baptist Church. She was a licensed beautician.

Survivors include her husband, James H. Tillman; three sons, Leon Tillman, Marcellus (Suffyah) Tillman and Rodney (Natonia) Tillman; three sisters, Susie Hammond, Georgia (James) Cooks and Grace Hillary; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now