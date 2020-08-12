Benjamin C. Miller
Augusta, GA—Ret. MSGT Benjamin C. Miller, husband of the late Barbara Miller, entered into rest on Friday, August 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden on Friday, August 14, 2020. After 25 years of honorable service, he retired from the U.S. Air Force. Survivors are his children, Beverly Miller, Bonnie Miller, and Barry (Stephanie) Miller; one brother, Robert (Gardenia) Miller; two grandchildren, Madison Miller and Matthew Miller; and a host of other relatives. Mr. Miller may be viewed on Thursday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/12/2020