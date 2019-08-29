Home

Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
Benjamin DeWitt "Ben" Cobb

Benjamin DeWitt "Ben" Cobb Obituary
Benjamin DeWitt "Ben" Cobb
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Benjamin "Ben" DeWitt Cobb, 82, of North Augusta, SC, beloved husband of sixty-one years to Reita Posey Cobb, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Ellison Adger and Inez Hodges Cobb. He retired from the Kimberly-Clark Corporation after over thirty years of service. Ben was a lifetime member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315, AFM, North Augusta, SC, was a member of Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Navy. Ben enjoyed target shooting, reading, especially history and taught himself to speak French. The needs of others were always put before those of his own. He gave to various charities, especially Native American charities and was an avid supporter of the NRA.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Jodi Cobb James and Jay Cobb, both of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren, Reid Maxwell James and Zoi James Sizemore and her husband, Brandon. He also joins a great-granddaughter, Harper Faith Sizemore, in Heaven.
Friends will be greeted by the family on Saturday, August 31, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment with Masonic Rites accorded by Acacia Masonic Lodge #315, AFM, North Augusta, SC will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.
If do desired, memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home. (www.conniemaxwell.com)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
