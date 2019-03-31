|
|
Benjamin E. Nelson, 46 husband of Debra M. Nelson, was called home by his Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019 after a well fought battle against glioblastoma brain cancer.
His graveside inurnment service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Knight officiating.The family will receive friends at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.
Ben was born and spent his early years in Augusta. His family then moved to North Augusta and he attended North Augusta High School and was involved in the Navy JROTC. He then went on to attend Augusta College until his marriage which led him to Tacoma, WA. Ben earned his Respiratory Therapy degree at Tacoma Community College. Following his graduation, Ben worked at Madigan Army Base until his medical retirement. His early church homes were Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Belvedere First Baptist Church. When he would come home to visit his family, Ben attended First Presbyterian Church. While in Tacoma, he had fellowship with the pastors of Resurrection Church. In the mid 1980's, while attending at Leighton Ford Crusade, Ben made his decision for Christ.
He was a martial arts enthusiast having trained extensively in Aikido and Tai Chi Kung Fu. He held a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Ben loved his family and friends with true and unconditional love. He never met a stranger and always sought to see the good in everyone. His quick wit, his humor, his smile and laugh that brightened everyone around him are the things that Ben will be remembered most fondly for. He fought a tremendous and courageous fight against his disease. Even when Ben was at his sickest, he thought of others; making sure family and friends were ok and praying for their needs. He was always grateful for the life he had and the years he was given.
Additional survivors include his parents, Betty C. and L. Edward Muns of North Augusta, SC; Erich and Violet Nelson of Tacoma, WA; paternal grandmother, Thea Nelson of Harlem, GA; a daughter, Apryl Bancroft of Baltimore, MD; a son Thomas Dunstan and a grandson, Axton Dunstan both of Biloxi, MS.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Ben's memory to the aforementioned churches or the .
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019