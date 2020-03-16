|
Benjamin "Ben" Heath
Augusta, Ga—Survived by his mother Tammie Smith and father Chester Heath, his grandmother Patricia Jennings, brother C. Ryan O'Neal, sister Eleni Ybabes. Preceded by his brother John Heath. He leaves behind two beautiful daughters: Aubrey Deterra and Kendall Knowles, many nephews and nieces, and a host of other family members and friends. Services will be held at Revivify Church on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03-17-20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020