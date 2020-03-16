Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin "Ben" Heath


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin "Ben" Heath Obituary
Benjamin "Ben" Heath
Augusta, Ga—Survived by his mother Tammie Smith and father Chester Heath, his grandmother Patricia Jennings, brother C. Ryan O'Neal, sister Eleni Ybabes. Preceded by his brother John Heath. He leaves behind two beautiful daughters: Aubrey Deterra and Kendall Knowles, many nephews and nieces, and a host of other family members and friends. Services will be held at Revivify Church on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1 PM.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03-17-20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -