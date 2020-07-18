1/1
Benjamin J. Tarbutton Jr.
Benjamin J. Tarbutton, Jr.
Sandersville, GA—Ben J. Tarbutton, Jr. of Sandersville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Due to current public health concerns, a family only memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at Sandersville United Methodist Church. The public may participate by viewing the service live stream through the Sandersville UMC's YouTube channel or viewing the recorded service at either YouTube or May and Smith Funeral Directors website. www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sandersville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
May and Smith Funeral Directors - Sandersville
1119 Riddleville Rd (State Route 242)
Sandersville, GA 31082
(478) 552-2501
