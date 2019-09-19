Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Benjamin Jones
Benjamin Lazel Jones Sr. Obituary
Benjamin Lazel Jones Sr.
Augusta, Georgia—Benjamin Lazel Jones Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Chapel with Rev. Ricky Dent, officiating. Survivors are his children Benjamin Lazel Jones Jr. and Jasmine Chantle Jones both of Augusta, GA, three sisters, Lorette Beard, Sandra Jones and Elaine Jones all of Augusta, GA, two brothers, Tracy Jones and Antwoine Jones; a significant other Kimberly Stanley of Augusta; three grandchildren and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/20/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
