|
|
Mr. Benjamin Richardson entered into rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are his daughter, Rachel Gordon; sisters, Lucille Martin, Evie Ware; two grandchildren, Kendrick (Aylica) Gordon, Melvin Bohannon; and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019