Mr. Bennell L. Shaw entered into rest on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at First Shiloh Baptist Church at 12 noon, Rev. Willie L. James officiating. Interment will follow at Belle View Cemetery. Survivors are his mother, Fredrealea (Frederick) Fuller; father, Dr. Bennie L . (Debra) Shaw; maternal grandmother, Darlean Caldwell; paternal grandmother, Willie Mae Bullard; brothers, Chad Shaw, Brandon (Tomika) Shaw, Rasheen Gatlin, Braxton Shaw, Brannon Shaw; sisters/step-sisters, Latitia Nagai, Dana Fuller, Valencia (Joe) Fetchick, Joanna (Eddie) Banks, Shantala (Milton) Anderson, Karen (Sheldon) Cunningham, Jocelyn (Michael) Bazemore, Tamara Crocker, Zakia Dorsey, Anquinette (Terry) Howard; special friend Angel Kelly (Bennell L. Shaw, Jr.); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 4 to 6 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home. 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019