Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennell Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennell L. Shaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bennell L. Shaw Obituary
Mr. Bennell L. Shaw entered into rest on Monday, March 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at First Shiloh Baptist Church at 12 noon, Rev. Willie L. James officiating. Interment will follow at Belle View Cemetery. Survivors are his mother, Fredrealea (Frederick) Fuller; father, Dr. Bennie L . (Debra) Shaw; maternal grandmother, Darlean Caldwell; paternal grandmother, Willie Mae Bullard; brothers, Chad Shaw, Brandon (Tomika) Shaw, Rasheen Gatlin, Braxton Shaw, Brannon Shaw; sisters/step-sisters, Latitia Nagai, Dana Fuller, Valencia (Joe) Fetchick, Joanna (Eddie) Banks, Shantala (Milton) Anderson, Karen (Sheldon) Cunningham, Jocelyn (Michael) Bazemore, Tamara Crocker, Zakia Dorsey, Anquinette (Terry) Howard; special friend Angel Kelly (Bennell L. Shaw, Jr.); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 4 to 6 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home. 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now