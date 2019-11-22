|
Mr. Bennie Cannon, Jr.
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Bennie Cannon, Jr., of CCC Road, entered into rest November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Eric Tate officiating. Interment will be in Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Juanita Machelle (Keith) Powell; two sisters, Elaine (Fred) Smith and Sarah (Jack) Elam; a brother, Jeffery Cannon; four grandchildren, Kenia and Kendrick Bradley, Kenneth Hunter and Keynesha Powell; one aunt, Betty Sue Blalock; a beloved friend and children, Melinda King, Tiffany King and Kevin King; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Sarah (Jack) Elam, 127 CCC Road or after 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
