Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennie Cannon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bennie Cannon Jr. Obituary
Mr. Bennie Cannon, Jr.
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Bennie Cannon, Jr., of CCC Road, entered into rest November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Eric Tate officiating. Interment will be in Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Juanita Machelle (Keith) Powell; two sisters, Elaine (Fred) Smith and Sarah (Jack) Elam; a brother, Jeffery Cannon; four grandchildren, Kenia and Kendrick Bradley, Kenneth Hunter and Keynesha Powell; one aunt, Betty Sue Blalock; a beloved friend and children, Melinda King, Tiffany King and Kevin King; a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Sarah (Jack) Elam, 127 CCC Road or after 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803)
279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -