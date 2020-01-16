|
Benny "Ben" C. Brandenburg, Jr.
Evans, Georgia—Mr. Benny "Ben" C. Brandenburg, Jr, age 76, beloved wife of Mrs.Vera F. Brandenburg for over 50 years, entered into rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Brandenburg served in the VietNam War and later worked and retired as an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January, 18, 2020 at Damascus Baptist Church with Dr. David Stockton officiating. Mr. Brandenburg will lie in state from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Brandenburg is also survived by a son, Dr. Jeffery Brandenburg and his wife, Dr. Barbara Brandenburg, of Columbia, SC; three sisters, Janice McEwen (Greg) of Brentwood, TN, Carol Alford (Steve) of Macon, GA, and Debra Gerardo (Robert) of Cumming, GA; an adopted sister, Judy Barber; 2 grandsons, Clayton Hunter Brandenburg and Cameron Parker Brandenburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 6375 Ridge Rd., Appling, GA 30802 or , 4141 Columbia Rd., Suite: D, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 17, 2020
