Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Damascus Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Damascus Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Benny Brandenburg
Benny C. "Ben" Brandenburg Jr.


1943 - 2020
Benny C. "Ben" Brandenburg Jr. Obituary
Benny "Ben" C. Brandenburg, Jr.
Evans, Georgia—Mr. Benny "Ben" C. Brandenburg, Jr, age 76, beloved wife of Mrs.Vera F. Brandenburg for over 50 years, entered into rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Brandenburg served in the VietNam War and later worked and retired as an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January, 18, 2020 at Damascus Baptist Church with Dr. David Stockton officiating. Mr. Brandenburg will lie in state from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Brandenburg is also survived by a son, Dr. Jeffery Brandenburg and his wife, Dr. Barbara Brandenburg, of Columbia, SC; three sisters, Janice McEwen (Greg) of Brentwood, TN, Carol Alford (Steve) of Macon, GA, and Debra Gerardo (Robert) of Cumming, GA; an adopted sister, Judy Barber; 2 grandsons, Clayton Hunter Brandenburg and Cameron Parker Brandenburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 6375 Ridge Rd., Appling, GA 30802 or , 4141 Columbia Rd., Suite: D, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 17, 2020

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
