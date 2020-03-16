|
|
Benny Mason Miller
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Mr. Benny Mason Miller, 77, loving husband of Gloria Mansfield Miller.
Benny retired in 2002 after 36 years from CSX, was a member of the Grovetown Masonic Lodge, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf, and built many special relationships in each part of his life. Most of all he loved his family who made him feel complete.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Donald Mason Miller (Sherry), Thomas Douglas Miller, and Laura Lee Miller Bochette; grandchildren: Thomas, Brandy, Krystal, Mason, Clint, Jonathan, Will, Avery, and Anna; and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jane Miller, sister, Nita Doolittle, and first wife, Eileen Boyle Miller.
The family understands if you are not able to attend due to health concerns and would like for you to plan accordingly.
A graveside service will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Redstone United Methodist Church in Jefferson, GA with Rev. Jim Newsome officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark Hill Youth Fishing Team, P.O. Box 221, Harlem, GA 30814 or to the Greenbrier High School Fishing Team, 5114 Riverwood Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020