Ms. Bernadette Aulet
Stafford, Virginia —Ms. Bernadette Aulet entered into rest Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will meet at 11:30 a.m. to pay last respects before departing for the cemetery.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019