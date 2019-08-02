Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Bernadette Aulet Obituary
Ms. Bernadette Aulet
Stafford, Virginia —Ms. Bernadette Aulet entered into rest Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family and friends will meet at 11:30 a.m. to pay last respects before departing for the cemetery.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/03/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
