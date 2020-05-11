Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Bernard Williams
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Jessamine Memorial Gardens
Bernard M. Williams

Bernard M. Williams Obituary
Bernard M. Williams
Belvedere, SC—Mr. Bernard M. Williams entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, Aiken, SC. After twenty years of service., he retired from Williams Funeral Home as a licensed embalmer. Survivors are his wife of thirty five years, Lisa P. Williams; two sons, Bernard Michael Williams II, Bryan Colin Williams; sisters, Bernice McKie, Betty Gardner; brother, Clarence Williams; sisters-in-law, Mignon (Darrell) Davis, Renata Boston; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/12/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 12 to May 13, 2020
