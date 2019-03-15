|
|
The funeral service for Mr. Bernard Nicholas Danner, 29, of Augusta, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Rehoboth B/C, Appling with pastor, Rev. Dr. Jesse W. Johnson, Jr. officiating. The Interment will be in the church cemetery. The Repast will be held in the church fellowship hall following the burial.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of the service, the body will lie in repose at the church from 10-11 a.m. The funeral procession will leave 4521 Castle Rock Road, Augusta at 10:00 a.m. for the service.
Survivors: a loving mother, Shelia Annette Danner; a sister, Adrianne Nicole (Meiann) Danner; a brother, Donnie Wynn, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Vera D. Green; paternal grandmother, Evelyn C. Danner; 7 aunts, Janet A. Green, Sharon A. (Billy) Durga, Devette L. Green, Beverly (Weaver) Samuel, Melissa Scott, Tracy (Aaron) Peacock and Jennifer Danner; five uncles, James K. (Jewel) Green, Willie Danner, Alvin (Cassandra) Thomas, Randy Cullars and James Danner, III; a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019