Augusta, GA—Bernice B. Bennett, age 84, of Augusta entered into rest at her residence on September 4, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Morris and Randall Morris.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Rd., Evans, GA 30809. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
