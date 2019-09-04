Home

Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
West Acres Baptist Church
555 Gibbs Rd.
Evans,, GA
View Map
Bernice B. Bennett

Bernice B. Bennett Obituary
Bernice B. Bennett
Augusta, GA—Bernice B. Bennett, age 84, of Augusta entered into rest at her residence on September 4, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Morris and Randall Morris.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Rd., Evans, GA 30809. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
