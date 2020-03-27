|
Mrs. Bernice Cone
North Augusta, SC— Mrs. Bernice Cone, 93, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020 at God's Haven of Rest Community Residential Care Facility in North Augusta, SC.
In consideration of the health of family and friends, the funeral service will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chip Free, Patrick Bowen, Ricky Bowen, Glenn Allen Garris, Glen Garris, Dewey Roof, Craig King, Bree Redd, Terry Prosser and Brian Knight.
Mrs. Cone was the daughter of Burgess Malachi Franklin and Ida Virginia Creed Franklin of Ridge Spring-Monetta, SC. She attended high school at Aiken High. Mrs. Cone was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Sudie Sims Sunday School Class, WMW Ladies Auxiliary and she sang in the church choir. Her beautiful voice has been restored and she has now joined the heavenly choir.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilene Abear and Patricia Bowen and husband, Ricky; one son, Rickey Carter and wife, Vicky; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Cone was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie David "Red" Cone; a daughter, Jeanette Free; four sisters and two brothers.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 3449 Pine Grove Church Rd., Lincolnton, GA 30817.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Cone family.
