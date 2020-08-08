Bernice Daniel Cook
Commerce, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Bernice Daniel Cook, 92, wife of the late Joseph Elbert Cook.
Bernice enjoyed traveling and music, her favorite past time was playing the piano. As a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a devout Christian who loved the Lord, she is in His presence now.
Family members include her sons: Jerry Douglas Cook, Timothy Alan Cook and Kevin Lee Cook (Becky); nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law: Rita Cook. In addition to her husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her son, Daniel J. Cook and granddaughter: Christina Holland.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Larry Gilpin officiating. Rev. Dave Dillard and Mr. Philip R. Heath, family friend, Deacon at Warren Baptist Church will be assisting.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United, 701 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020