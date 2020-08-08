1/1
Bernice Daniel Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Daniel Cook
Commerce, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Bernice Daniel Cook, 92, wife of the late Joseph Elbert Cook.
Bernice enjoyed traveling and music, her favorite past time was playing the piano. As a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a devout Christian who loved the Lord, she is in His presence now.
Family members include her sons: Jerry Douglas Cook, Timothy Alan Cook and Kevin Lee Cook (Becky); nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law: Rita Cook. In addition to her husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her son, Daniel J. Cook and granddaughter: Christina Holland.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Larry Gilpin officiating. Rev. Dave Dillard and Mr. Philip R. Heath, family friend, Deacon at Warren Baptist Church will be assisting.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United, 701 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved