Bernice Patterson
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Bernice Patterson entered into rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 2:00 p.m. She is survived by her husband, John Patterson; daughter, Yolanda (Corey) Patterson; sons, Vincent (Shanta) Patterson, Rodney Patterson; sisters, Dernice (Robert) Jones, Margaret (Darrin) Coleman, Mary Ann (Ronnie) Wilson, Sarah Ann Dogan; brothers, Freddie (Marie) Dogan, Jack (Yvonne) Dogan, Jessie (Advease) Dogan; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 12-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2020