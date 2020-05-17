|
|
Bernice Ryals
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Bernice Johnnie Mae Ryals entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Southview Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. She is survived by a host of special nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2020