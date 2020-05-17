Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Bernice Ryals
Viewing
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Bernice Ryals Obituary
Bernice Ryals
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Bernice Johnnie Mae Ryals entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Southview Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. She is survived by a host of special nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 18, 2020
