|
|
Mr. Berry Merier
Millen, GA—Mr. Berry Merier, age 75, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
He was born in Lancaster, SC., had lived in Baxley until moving to Millen in 1988. He was a U. S. Airforce veteran, a retired electrician for Southern Company Nuclear at Plant Hatch, Plant Wilson and Plant Vogtle. Mr. Merier was an active member of the Millen United Methodist Church where he had been a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the Beaulah Garner Sunday School Class. He was a former Scout Master and recreation basketball coach.
Visitation will be 10:00 a. m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Millen United Methodist Church with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a. m. with Rev. John Drake officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Merier; 3 sons, Joey Merier (Dawn), Tim Merier of Millen and Ivan Merier (Melissa) of Graniteville, SC; a brother, Eugene Merier of Waynesville, GA; 4 grandchildren, Ethan, Peyton, Conner, and Timmy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Beaulah Garner Sunday School class.
Memorials may be made to Millen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Millen, GA.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020