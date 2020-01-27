Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowe Fields Funeral Home, Inc. - Millen
364 E Winthrope Ave
Millen, GA 30442
(478) 982-5222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Millen United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Millen United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Berry Merier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berry Merier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berry Merier Obituary
Mr. Berry Merier
Millen, GA—Mr. Berry Merier, age 75, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
He was born in Lancaster, SC., had lived in Baxley until moving to Millen in 1988. He was a U. S. Airforce veteran, a retired electrician for Southern Company Nuclear at Plant Hatch, Plant Wilson and Plant Vogtle. Mr. Merier was an active member of the Millen United Methodist Church where he had been a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the Beaulah Garner Sunday School Class. He was a former Scout Master and recreation basketball coach.
Visitation will be 10:00 a. m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Millen United Methodist Church with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a. m. with Rev. John Drake officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Merier; 3 sons, Joey Merier (Dawn), Tim Merier of Millen and Ivan Merier (Melissa) of Graniteville, SC; a brother, Eugene Merier of Waynesville, GA; 4 grandchildren, Ethan, Peyton, Conner, and Timmy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Beaulah Garner Sunday School class.
Memorials may be made to Millen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Millen, GA.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowe Fields Funeral Home, Inc. - Millen
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -