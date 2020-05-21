|
Mr. Bertha "Buddy" Garnett
Appling, GA—The Home-Going Service for Trustee Bertha Garnett, 88, of Appling will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Lampkin Grove BC Cemetery, Appling with Pastor, Rev. Patrick Outler, officiating, Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. resuming on the day of service from 9-10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Survivors: 6 children, Loretta (Gelester) Williams of Harlem, Georgean Garnett of Grovetown, Jannie Mae Garnett of Appling, Calvin Garnett of Augusta, Diane (Greg) Boatwright of Atlanta and Barbara (Reginald) Moore of Evans; a brother, Willard (Mozelle) Garnett of Los Angeles, CA; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grands; 1 great-great-grand; 2 daughters-in-law, Lillie Ruth Burns and Pamela Garnett; 2 additional sisters-in-law, Ludell Garnett and Corine Dunn; 2 brothers-in-law, George McCladdie, Jr. and George G. Johnson, Sr.; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
05/22/2020
