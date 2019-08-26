Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home
542 Laney Walker Blvd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home
542 Laney Walker Blvd.
Bertha M. Rosier Obituary
Bertha M. Rosier
Augusta, GA—Bertha M. Rosier departed on August 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Bertha M. Rosier was born in Burke County, Georgia. She and her husband lived in New York for over 30 years prior to moving back to Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Rosier, Jr.; five sons, Alex, Carl, Anthony, Timothy, and Tarryl; her daughter Evelyn; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren. She also leaves a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
Family and friends may visit at C. A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home at 542 Laney Walker Blvd. Extension on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after 2pm.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
