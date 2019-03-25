Home

Bertha M. Washington Obituary
Ms. Bertha M. Washington went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Southview Cemetery with Reverend Dr. George Miller, III, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Golden Scholarship Fund of Elim Baptist Church, 2369 Mount Auburn Street, Augusta, GA 30904.

The funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019
