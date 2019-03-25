|
Ms. Bertha M. Washington went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Southview Cemetery with Reverend Dr. George Miller, III, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Golden Scholarship Fund of Elim Baptist Church, 2369 Mount Auburn Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
The funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:30 a.m.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019