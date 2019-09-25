|
Bertha Mae Boyd
Jackson, SC—Ms. Bertha Mae Boyd, age 81, of 5659 North Silverton St, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta Ga.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 12-1 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Bertha leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Shirley Green (Jimmy Sr.) and Vesta J. Bryant (Robert); three sons, Norman Boyd Sr. (Carolyn), Ernest Boyd (Denise), and Lawrence Boyd Sr. (Tina); other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call the residence of her granddaughter, Melissa Green @ 803-270-1132 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, 29809, 803-649-6123 from 4-8 PM Friday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/26/2019
