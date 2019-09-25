Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Mae Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Mae Boyd Obituary
Bertha Mae Boyd
Jackson, SC—Ms. Bertha Mae Boyd, age 81, of 5659 North Silverton St, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta Ga.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 12-1 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Bertha leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Shirley Green (Jimmy Sr.) and Vesta J. Bryant (Robert); three sons, Norman Boyd Sr. (Carolyn), Ernest Boyd (Denise), and Lawrence Boyd Sr. (Tina); other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call the residence of her granddaughter, Melissa Green @ 803-270-1132 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, 29809, 803-649-6123 from 4-8 PM Friday.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/26/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries