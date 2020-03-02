The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Bertha Marie Malick


1927 - 2020
Bertha Marie Malick Obituary
Bertha Marie Malick
Augusta, Georgia—Bertha Marie Malick transitioned to her home in Heaven on February 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was proceeded by her husband Roy Malick, son Wayne Malick, daughter Sandy Holley, and grandson Tim Stock. Bert was 92 years young and enjoyed her travels, family, Church, and puppy Muffin. Bert is survived by her son Marty Tobesman, 6 Grandchildren (Roy Tobesman, Sam Tobesman, April Tobesman, Erin East, Brook Wisner, and Stephanie Malick-Robinson), 13 Great grandchildren, and 6 Great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be in West Virginia. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28,2020 at 1 pm at Martinez Baptist Church. Pastor Phil Winsett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martinez Baptist Church Building Fund.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/04/2020
