Mrs. Berthell Jefferson entered into rest on Thursday May 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11: 00 am at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church with Robert Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Elizabeth( Stanley) Faison, Mary( Dobbie) Collins, Clara Cartledge; sisters, Josephine Mason, Louise Pollard; brothers, James Jones, Robert Jones; six grandchildren, fourteen great- grandchildren, one great- grandchild and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 5, 2019