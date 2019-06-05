Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Berthell Jefferson
Berthell Jefferson Obituary
Mrs. Berthell Jefferson entered into rest on Thursday May 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11: 00 am at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church with Robert Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. Survivors are her daughters, Elizabeth( Stanley) Faison, Mary( Dobbie) Collins, Clara Cartledge; sisters, Josephine Mason, Louise Pollard; brothers, James Jones, Robert Jones; six grandchildren, fourteen great- grandchildren, one great- grandchild and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 5, 2019
