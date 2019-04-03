The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Bess Shaw Adkins Obituary
Promoted into eternal rest Monday, April 1, 2019, Mrs. Bess Shaw Adkins, 96, loving wife of 61 years to the late Dr. James L. Adkins.

Bess was born in Brownsville, TN and was married to Jim in 1950 on the "Bride and Groom" show in Hollywood, Calif. The two served in the pastorate of numerous Southern Baptist churches in the southeast. They also served as Home Missionaries and as Foreign Missionaries proclaiming the saving gospel of Jesus Christ.

Family members include her two brothers: Battle Shaw (Helen Jane), Lyn Shaw (MaryAnn); one sister: Chloe Lloyd; three sons: James "Jim" L. Adkins, Jr (Linda), Thomas "Tom" F. Adkins (Jan), George S. Adkins (Joan), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Following a private graveside service led by Rev. Dave Dillard, the family will hold a celebration of life service at the Warren Baptist Church - Chapel, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 5 PM.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the loving staff of Brandonwilde Colonnade & Pavilion; as well to the members of Just Like Family for their long service to Mrs. Adkins.

Memorials may be made to Warren Baptist Church - Missions Program.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364.8484

Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
