Bessie Brady "Beth" Feagle


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bessie Brady "Beth" Feagle Obituary
Bessie "Beth" Brady Feagle went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 03, 2019. Beth was born and raised in Johnston, SC, the daughter of the late Samuel Virgil Brady and the late Charlotte "Lottie" Bean Brady. She was the wife of the late Joe Bryce Feagle, Jr., and sister to the late Virgil B, Brunson. Beth was predeceased by her son and daughter, Joseph B. Feagle, III, and Wendy F. Kneece.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 07, 2019 at Johnston United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Beth was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Johnston High School and attended Lander College. She belonged to various clubs and organizations throughout her life. Beth was an avid student and teacher of the Bible. She lived her life for Jesus, and it showed through her generosity and willingness to help those in need.

Survivors include a granddaughter, Lee Y. (Kevin) Turner; a great grandson, Bryce Zobel Turner; a very special niece, Charlotte Ann Seawright; a sister in law, Jackie F. Holmes and four beloved nephews.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832 or St. Johns Methodist Church, 513 W. Church St., Batesburg, SC 29006.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
