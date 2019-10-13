Home

Amos & Sons Funeral Home Inc
604 Howard St
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
(803) 532-4239
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Walk of Faith Tabernacle
Johnston, GA
Bessie Lee Smith


1956 - 2019
Bessie Lee Smith Obituary
Bessie Lee Smith
Aiken, SC—Funeral Servces for Mrs. Bessie Lee WIlliams Smith will be held 12 noon Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the Walk of Faith Tabernacle in Johnston, with the Apostle Roger Edwards, Pastor. THe Elder George Gore, Jr of th United Church of God, Johnston, will be the eulogist. Interment will follow in the Jessamine Memorial Park, Aiken, SC. Visitation will be Monday 6:00pm to 8:00pm Monday at the Amos & Sons Funeral Home.
She is survived by , a loving husband of the home, Leonard Smith, Jr. ; her children, Leisa Mahalia Adams (JoeAdams) Aiken, SC, Leonard Smith III , Aiken SC and Steven Bethea Smith, Osaka, Japan; her siblings, James P. Williams, Brooklyn NY, Barbara Dinkins, Aiken, SC, Brenda Wright (Vernon Wright), Stone Mountain, GA, Sandra Lesayth (John Lesayth) , Aiken, SC, and Delores Rouse (Nathaniel Rouse)Warrenville, SC; her additional siblings, George McManus (Henrietta McManus) Johnston, SC, Willie McManus, Jr, Columbia, SC, Elsie Cook (Donald Cook) North Augusta, SC and Mahalia Marshall, Saluda, SC; four grandchildren Leiyah Smith Ily Smith, Jada Adams, India Adams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church members and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2019
