Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC 29832
803-275-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Smith-Gomillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Lee Smith-Gomillion


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bessie Lee Smith-Gomillion Obituary
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bessie Lee Smith-Gomillion will be held 1:00pm Monday at the Mt. Sinia Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammie Williams, Pastor and the Bishop Patrick L. Frazier, Presiding. Bishop Alfred Williams, Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Survivors include:: two Sons Timothy (Geneva) Gomillion Jr. of Ridge Spring, SC, and Travis (Irma) Gomillion, Fort Mills, SC; two daughters, Gail (Robert) Turner and Milette (John) Elam both of Ridge Spring, SC, eleven grandchildren, a great grand, two Godchildren, two brothers, Hazel (Inez) Smith and James Dorothy Smith both of Johnston, SC and four sisters, Ruby Smith, Columbia, SC, Ruthie (Bishop Alvin) Ligons Jr., and, Annie L. Tanks, and Mary (Freddie) Elam all of Ridge Spring and two sister -in-laws Grace and Doris Smith of Aiken ,SC, and a host of other relatives and friends. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.