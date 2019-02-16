|
|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bessie Lee Smith-Gomillion will be held 1:00pm Monday at the Mt. Sinia Baptist Church with the Rev. Sammie Williams, Pastor and the Bishop Patrick L. Frazier, Presiding. Bishop Alfred Williams, Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Survivors include:: two Sons Timothy (Geneva) Gomillion Jr. of Ridge Spring, SC, and Travis (Irma) Gomillion, Fort Mills, SC; two daughters, Gail (Robert) Turner and Milette (John) Elam both of Ridge Spring, SC, eleven grandchildren, a great grand, two Godchildren, two brothers, Hazel (Inez) Smith and James Dorothy Smith both of Johnston, SC and four sisters, Ruby Smith, Columbia, SC, Ruthie (Bishop Alvin) Ligons Jr., and, Annie L. Tanks, and Mary (Freddie) Elam all of Ridge Spring and two sister -in-laws Grace and Doris Smith of Aiken ,SC, and a host of other relatives and friends. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019