Mrs. Bessie Lue Hearst Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Tuesday at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 am at Prices Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Robert (Rachel) Hearst, Lincolnton, GA; Grandchildren, Denise Williams, Stone Mountain, GA; Jamie Hearst, Courtney
(George) Leverette, Lazayah Marshall, Lincolnton, GA; Masella (Phillip) Clarke, Augusta, GA; Cedico (Ranada) Davis, Macon, GA; Carlous (Lashay) Hearst, Shreveport, LA; eighteen great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren ; sisters, Effie Norman, Azzie R. Reid, Lincolnton, GA; Lizzie Maddox, McCormick, SC;. Norris W. Gunby, Sr. Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019