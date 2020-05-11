|
Mrs. Bessie Mae Cheatham
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Bessie Mae Williams Cheatham, entered into rest May 7, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Aiken. A private graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bettis Academy Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jack E. Bethel, Sr., officiating.Mrs. Cheatham, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Hart Spring Baptist Church. Survivors include a devoted niece, Bessie Mae Glover Thompson and family; Jeffrey (Becky) Reynolds and all the Reynolds family; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 12, 2020
