Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Bessie Kennedy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Mae Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Mae Kennedy Obituary
Bessie Mae Kennedy
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Bessie Mae Kennedy, 100, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Fredrick L. Patterson officiating. Survivors include her nieces, Cathy L. (Walter) Dozier, Mary F. Williams, Bessie M. Freeman, Patricia D. Williams, Dorothy (Randy) Briscoe, Williemae Days, Renee Gunter, Ruby Glenn, Camelia Douglas, Dorothy Standford, Vivian Gunter, Angie Scott, Jacqueline Ford and Bonnie Young; nephews, Ralph J. Gunter Sr., Roosevelt Gunter Jr., Jeffrey Williams, James Williams, Bartholmew Gunter, Ronald Gunter, Timothy Frails, Alonzo Gunter, Marion Gunter Sr., Tony Gunter, Timothy Gunter, Jerry Gunter, Eddie Gunter and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Kennedy may be viewed on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m.at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta. GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -