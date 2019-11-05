|
Bessie Mae Kennedy
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Bessie Mae Kennedy, 100, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Fredrick L. Patterson officiating. Survivors include her nieces, Cathy L. (Walter) Dozier, Mary F. Williams, Bessie M. Freeman, Patricia D. Williams, Dorothy (Randy) Briscoe, Williemae Days, Renee Gunter, Ruby Glenn, Camelia Douglas, Dorothy Standford, Vivian Gunter, Angie Scott, Jacqueline Ford and Bonnie Young; nephews, Ralph J. Gunter Sr., Roosevelt Gunter Jr., Jeffrey Williams, James Williams, Bartholmew Gunter, Ronald Gunter, Timothy Frails, Alonzo Gunter, Marion Gunter Sr., Tony Gunter, Timothy Gunter, Jerry Gunter, Eddie Gunter and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Kennedy may be viewed on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m.at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta. GA.
