Bessie Wilson Smith
2020 - 2020
Mrs. Bessie Wilson Smith
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Bessie Wilson Smith a retired educator for over 30 years, transitioned on August 11, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence. She was born on June 14, 1939 to the late Henry Wilson and Naomi McAfee of Mitchell Georgia. She is also preceded in death by her husband Jimel Smith and three brothers Jerry McAfee, William McAfee and Beafus Mcafee. She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Charles Wilson, Carla Mercer, Janelle Thomas and Debra Smith;13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was a 1964 graduate of Paine College and faithful member of Williams Memorial CME for over 50 years. The viewing will be held Friday August 14, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Williams Memorial CME at 4pm for immediate family only due to pandemic; however, we will live stream on the church's Facebook Page. The final resting place will be at Bellevue Cemetery located at 4501 Wrightsboro Rd immediately following the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
