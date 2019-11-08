The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Beth Grimshaw


1960 - 2019
Beth Grimshaw Obituary
Beth Grimshaw
Thomson, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Jane Elizabeth "Beth" Grimshaw, 59, loving wife of Lawrence Grimshaw.
In addition to her husband, Larry, Beth is survived by her stepchildren: Angeline Williams and Garrett Grimshaw; grandchildren: Laurice Bullard and Chloe Grimshaw; one brother: James "Sonny" Henderson (Debbie); and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Charles Reese and Father Stephen Lyness officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday following the service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 11/9/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
