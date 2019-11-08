|
Beth Grimshaw
Thomson, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Jane Elizabeth "Beth" Grimshaw, 59, loving wife of Lawrence Grimshaw.
In addition to her husband, Larry, Beth is survived by her stepchildren: Angeline Williams and Garrett Grimshaw; grandchildren: Laurice Bullard and Chloe Grimshaw; one brother: James "Sonny" Henderson (Debbie); and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Charles Reese and Father Stephen Lyness officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 11/9/2019
